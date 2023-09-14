Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Boulder County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In Boulder County, Colorado, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Boulder County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Horizon High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hinkley High School at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Justice High School at Dolores Huerta Preparatory
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
