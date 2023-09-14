In Boulder County, Colorado, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boulder County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Horizon High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Hinkley High School at Centaurus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14

7:00 PM MT on September 14 Location: Lafayette, CO

Lafayette, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Justice High School at Dolores Huerta Preparatory