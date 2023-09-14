Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Larimer County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Larimer County, Colorado this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Holy Family High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee Trail High School at Fort Collins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windsor High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mountain High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Loveland High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Poudre High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estes Park High School at Denver Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Lakewood, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Timnath High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Wellington, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.