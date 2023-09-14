Randy Arozarena and Adley Rutschman will take the field when the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles meet on Thursday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Orioles vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance

The Orioles are 16th in baseball with 170 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Baltimore's .429 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Orioles have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.258).

Baltimore is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (741 total).

The Orioles are 13th in MLB with a .325 on-base percentage.

Orioles batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-lowest average in MLB.

Baltimore's pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Baltimore's 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Orioles have the 11th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.267).

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays have hit 210 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 483 extra-base hits, Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Rays have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fifth among MLB teams.

Tampa Bay is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 780 total runs this season.

The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.

The Rays rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Tampa Bay strikes out 9.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has pitched to a 3.78 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Rays have a combined 1.172 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-lowest in MLB.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Bradish (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 145 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Bradish is trying to earn his sixth quality start in a row in this game.

Bradish will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays' Aaron Civale (7-3) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Civale will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made 20 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Red Sox W 13-12 Away Jack Flaherty Chris Sale 9/10/2023 Red Sox L 7-3 Away Grayson Rodriguez Brayan Bello 9/11/2023 Cardinals W 11-5 Home Dean Kremer Dakota Hudson 9/12/2023 Cardinals L 5-2 Home John Means Adam Wainwright 9/13/2023 Cardinals L 1-0 Home Kyle Gibson Drew Rom 9/14/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Bradish Aaron Civale 9/15/2023 Rays - Home Jack Flaherty Zach Eflin 9/16/2023 Rays - Home Grayson Rodriguez Tyler Glasnow 9/17/2023 Rays - Home Dean Kremer Zack Littell 9/18/2023 Astros - Away John Means Justin Verlander 9/19/2023 Astros - Away Kyle Gibson Hunter Brown

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Mariners W 7-5 Home Aaron Civale Trent Thornton 9/10/2023 Mariners W 6-3 Home Zach Eflin Bryce Miller 9/11/2023 Twins W 7-4 Away Tyler Glasnow Sonny Gray 9/12/2023 Twins L 3-2 Away Zack Littell Joe Ryan 9/13/2023 Twins W 5-4 Away Taj Bradley Dallas Keuchel 9/14/2023 Orioles - Away Aaron Civale Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Orioles - Away Zach Eflin Jack Flaherty 9/16/2023 Orioles - Away Tyler Glasnow Grayson Rodriguez 9/17/2023 Orioles - Away Zack Littell Dean Kremer 9/19/2023 Angels - Home Taj Bradley Patrick Sandoval 9/20/2023 Angels - Home Aaron Civale -

