The San Francisco Giants (75-71) visit the Colorado Rockies (53-92) to open a four-game series at Coors Field, with first pitch at 8:40 PM ET on Thursday. The Giants are on the back of a series victory over the Guardians, and the Rockies a series win over the Cubs.

The Giants will give the ball to Logan Webb (10-12, 3.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson (0-5, 6.49 ERA).

Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson gets the start for the Rockies, his 15th of the season. He is 0-5 with a 6.49 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 35-year-old has amassed a 6.49 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing batters.

Anderson has collected two quality starts this year.

Anderson enters this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Chase Anderson vs. Giants

The opposing Giants offense has the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.392) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .241 batting average, and are 23rd in the league with 1183 total hits and 22nd in MLB action scoring 630 runs.

Anderson has thrown 8 2/3 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 12 hits while striking out 10 against the Giants this season.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (10-12) will take the mound for the Giants, his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander allowed three hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, a 6.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.083 in 30 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 30 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old's 3.54 ERA ranks 19th, 1.083 WHIP ranks eighth, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Logan Webb vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 19th in the league (.401) and 142 home runs.

The Rockies have gone 18-for-74 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in three games against the right-hander this season.

