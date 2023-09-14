Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Weld County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:10 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football games in Weld County, Colorado this week? We have what you need below.
Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Windsor High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer High School at Greeley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 14
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Prairie High School at Bethune High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Bethune, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Briggsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Briggsdale, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Eaton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Eaton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeley West High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Fort Lupton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Fort Lupton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeley West High School at Greeley-Evans Weld County School District 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Platte Valley High School at Wiggins High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Wiggins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Front Range Christian School at Dayspring Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
- Location: Greeley, CO
- Conference: Mile High
- How to Stream: Watch Here
