The Air Force Falcons (2-0) and Utah State Aggies (1-1) will battle in a clash of MWC foes at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Air Force vs. Utah State?

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 32, Utah State 15

Air Force 32, Utah State 15 The Falcons have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Utah State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Aggies have played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Air Force (-9)



Air Force (-9) Utah State has one win against the spread in one games this season.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 9 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Together, the two teams combine for 73.5 points per game, 28 points more than the over/under of 45.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.5 43.5 Implied Total AVG 34 34 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

