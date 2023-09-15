The Air Force Falcons (2-0) host the Utah State Aggies (1-1) on Friday, September 15, 2023 in a matchup between MWC opponents at Falcon Stadium. Utah State is a 9.5-point underdog. The over/under is set at 46.5.

Air Force ranks 78th in points scored this year (27.5 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking second-best in the FBS with 5.0 points allowed per game. From an offensive angle, Utah State is generating 460.0 total yards per game (35th-ranked). It ranks 72nd in the FBS defensively (354.0 total yards given up per game).

Air Force vs. Utah State Game Info

Game Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Air Force vs Utah State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -9.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -350 +275

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force beat the spread seven times in 13 games last season.

When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites last season, the Falcons had an ATS record of 5-4.

Last year, six of Air Force's 13 games hit the over.

Air Force finished 9-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

The Aggies have played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Air Force Stats Leaders

In 13 games last year, Brad Roberts rushed for 1,728 yards (132.9 per game) and 17 touchdowns.

In 13 games, Haaziq Daniels passed for 836 yards (64.3 per game), with seven touchdowns and two interceptions, and a completion percentage of 48.2%.

On the ground, Daniels scored eight touchdowns and picked up 695 yards.

On the ground, John Lee Eldridge III scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 766 yards (58.9 per game).

David Cormier had 15 receptions for 404 yards (31.1 per game) and four touchdowns in 13 games.

As a playmaker on defense, TD Blackmon amassed 49 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks in 13 games last year.

Vince Sanford recorded 6.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL and 38 tackles in 13 games.

Jayden Goodwin 2.0 TFL, 49 tackles, and two interceptions a season ago.

Trey Taylor delivered 50 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over 13 games played in 2022.

