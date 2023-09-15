Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Eagle County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Eagle County, Colorado this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eagle County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Conifer High School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Gypsum, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Basalt High School at Glenwood Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.