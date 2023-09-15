There is high school football competition in Kit Carson County, Colorado this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kit Carson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Prairie High School at Bethune High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 15

2:00 PM MT on September 15 Location: Bethune, CO

Bethune, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School at Burlington High School