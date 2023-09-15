Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Otero County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In Otero County, Colorado, there are exciting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otero County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Sanford High School at Fowler High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Fowler, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Swink High School at Hoehne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Trinidad, CO
- Conference: Santa Fe
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Ford High School at Manitou Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
- Location: Manitou Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
