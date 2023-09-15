Searching for how to watch high school football games in Pueblo County, Colorado this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Delta County
  • Gunnison County
  • Jefferson County
  • Dolores County
  • Otero County
  • Costilla County
  • Baca County
  • Chaffee County
  • Conejos County
  • Eagle County

    • Pueblo County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Pueblo East High School at Lutheran High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 15
    • Location: Parker, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Justice High School at Dolores Huerta Preparatory

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 16
    • Location: Pueblo, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.