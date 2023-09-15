Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants meet Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 142 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.

The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 640 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out just 7.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.70 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.539 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Chase Anderson (0-5) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Anderson has started 14 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Giants L 9-1 Away Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/10/2023 Giants L 6-3 Away Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/11/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Kyle Freeland Jordan Wicks 9/12/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Chris Flexen Javier Assad 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/15/2023 Giants - Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Peter Lambert Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants - Home Kyle Freeland Alex Cobb 9/17/2023 Giants - Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell

