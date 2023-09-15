On Friday, September 15, Wilmer Flores' San Francisco Giants (75-71) visit Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (53-92) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:40 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Rockies have +185 odds to win. San Francisco is the run-line favorite (-2.5). A 10.5-run total has been listed in this contest.

Rockies vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Webb - SF (10-12, 3.54 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-5, 6.49 ERA)

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Giants Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +185 Giants (-2.5) 10.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rockies vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 72 times and won 39, or 54.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 8-2 (80%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite in six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 129 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (37.2%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

