Xiyu Wang will play Viktoria Kuzmova next in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 quarterfinals. Wang is the favorite (+500 odds) to be crowned champion at Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center.

Wang at the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 16-23

September 16-23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Wang's Next Match

Wang has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Kuzmova on Thursday, September 21 at 7:00 AM ET (after beating Diana Shnaider 6-4, 7-5).

Wang Stats

Wang is coming off a 6-4, 7-5 win over No. 83-ranked Shnaider in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Wang has not won any of her 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 21-24.

Wang is 11-16 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Wang has played 23.5 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year across all court types.

In her 27 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Wang has averaged 23.6 games.

Over the past 12 months, Wang has been victorious in 28.1% of her return games and 67.6% of her service games.

Wang has won 30.0% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 65.5% of her service games during that timeframe.

