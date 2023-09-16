As of September 16 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +700

+700 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Broncos and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it ranked seventh on defense with 320 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Broncos won just once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

Denver had three wins as the favorite in eight games last season, and won twice (in seven opportunities) as an underdog.

The Broncos won only once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

In the passing game, Courtland Sutton scored two TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 829 yards (55.3 per game).

On defense last year, Alex Singleton helped keep opposing offenses in check with 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended in 16 games.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +10000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1600 4 October 1 @ Bears - +12500 5 October 8 Jets - +5000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +650 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +650 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +900 11 November 19 Vikings - +6600 12 November 26 Browns - +1800 13 December 3 @ Texans - +40000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:18 AM ET.