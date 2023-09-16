Our projection model predicts the Colorado Buffaloes will take down the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, September 16 at 10:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Folsom Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on Colorado vs. Colorado State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Colorado vs. Colorado State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (+23.5) Over (62.5) Colorado 41, Colorado State 30

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 Pac-12 Predictions

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The Buffaloes have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this game.

The Buffaloes have posted two wins against the spread this season.

One Buffaloes game (out of two) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 2.5 more than the average point total for Colorado games this season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Rams based on the moneyline is 8.7%.

The Rams have put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

One of the Rams' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

The average total for Colorado State games this year is eight less points than the point total of 62.5 in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffaloes vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 40.5 28 36 14 45 42 Colorado State 24 50 24 50 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.