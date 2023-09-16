In the contest between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams on Saturday, September 16 at 10:00 PM, our projection model expects the Buffaloes to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (+23.5) Over (62.5) Colorado 41, Colorado State 30

Week 3 MWC Predictions

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rams have a 8.7% chance to win.

The Rams have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

One of the Rams' one games with a set total has hit the over (100%).

The average total for Colorado State games this season is eight less points than the point total of 62.5 in this outing.

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Buffaloes have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

The Buffaloes are unbeaten against the spread this season.

The Buffaloes have had one game (out of two) hit the over this season.

The over/under for this game is 62.5 points, 2.5 more than the average point total for Colorado games this season.

Rams vs. Buffaloes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Colorado 40.5 28 36 14 45 42 Colorado State 24 50 24 50 -- --

