The Centennial Cup is the prize when the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are double-digit favorites, by 23.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Colorado State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado (-23.5) 59.5 -2000 +950 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Colorado (-23.5) 59 -2100 +1100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Colorado (-22.5) 59.5 -2000 +980 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Colorado State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

  • Colorado State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
  • Colorado has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the MWC +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.