Colorado State vs. Colorado: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Centennial Cup is the prize when the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are double-digit favorites, by 23.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 59.5 points.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Colorado State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-23.5)
|59.5
|-2000
|+950
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Colorado (-23.5)
|59
|-2100
|+1100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-22.5)
|59.5
|-2000
|+980
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 3 Odds
- Virginia vs Maryland
- Oklahoma vs Tulsa
- Army vs UTSA
- Penn State vs Illinois
- South Carolina vs Georgia
- Western Kentucky vs Ohio State
- Wake Forest vs Old Dominion
- Minnesota vs North Carolina
- Florida State vs Boston College
- Navy vs Memphis
- LSU vs Mississippi State
- Alabama vs South Florida
- San Diego State vs Oregon State
Colorado State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Colorado State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
- Colorado has a record of 2-0-0 against the spread this season.
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the MWC
|+1800
|Bet $100 to win $1800
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.