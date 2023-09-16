The Colorado State Rams (0-1) visit the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) at Folsom Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Colorado owns the 94th-ranked defense this season (28 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 25th-best with 40.5 points per game. Colorado State has not been getting things done on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 556 total yards surrendered per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, putting up 357 total yards per contest (90th-ranked).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Colorado vs. Colorado State Key Statistics

Colorado Colorado State 509.5 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357 (131st) 441 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 556 (25th) 56.5 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 37 (131st) 453 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 320 (16th) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 903 yards (451.5 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 77.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Edwards, has carried the ball 15 times for 79 yards (39.5 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught eight passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns.

This season, Anthony Hankerson has carried the ball 15 times for 47 yards (23.5 per game).

Xavier Weaver's 288 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 20 times and has totaled 16 receptions and one touchdown.

Travis Hunter has put together a 192-yard season so far, reeling in 14 passes on 21 targets.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has hauled in 19 grabs for 181 yards, an average of 90.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi leads Colorado State with 210 yards on 13-of-20 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Avery Morrow has run the ball 11 times for 29 yards.

Kobe Johnson has rushed for 16 yards on seven carries.

Justus Ross-Simmons has hauled in 123 receiving yards on five catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tory Horton has collected 81 receiving yards (81 yards per game) on nine receptions.

Dallin Holker's five grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 47 yards (47 ypg) and one touchdown.

