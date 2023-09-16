The Centennial Cup is the prize when the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) and Colorado State Rams (0-1) square off on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes are big favorites, by 23.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 59.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado vs. Colorado State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Colorado vs. Colorado State Betting Trends

Colorado has won two games against the spread this season.

Colorado State has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this year.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the Pac-12 +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800

