The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to win their matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heels at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, according to our computer projections. If you're seeking more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Minnesota (+7) Under (51) Minnesota 23, North Carolina 21

Week 3 Predictions

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Tar Heels have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tar Heels have posted one win against the spread this season.

North Carolina has yet to cover the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

One of the Tar Heels' two games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 51 points, 10 fewer than the average total in this season's North Carolina contests.

Minnesota Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Golden Gophers have a 30.8% chance to win.

The Golden Gophers are winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

The Golden Gophers' two games with a set total this year have all finished under the over/under.

The average total in Minnesota games this year is 5.5 fewer points than the point total of 51 in this outing.

Tar Heels vs. Golden Gophers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 35.5 25.5 40 34 -- -- Minnesota 19 8 19 8 -- --

