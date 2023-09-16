Rockies vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (75-72) and Colorado Rockies (54-92) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on September 16.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Keaton Winn (1-2) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (3-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Giants 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those games had a spread.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 49, or 37.7%, of the 130 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious two times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in the majors, scoring 4.4 runs per game (643 total runs).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 10
|@ Giants
|L 6-3
|Peter Lambert vs Keaton Winn
|September 11
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Kyle Freeland vs Jordan Wicks
|September 12
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Chris Flexen vs Javier Assad
|September 13
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Ty Blach vs Jameson Taillon
|September 15
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb
|September 16
|Giants
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Keaton Winn
|September 16
|Giants
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Alex Cobb
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
|September 18
|@ Padres
|-
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
