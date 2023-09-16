Trying to find information on the best bets in MWC action in Week 3? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Wyoming vs. Texas matchup, and taking Fresno State (-3) over Arizona State against the spread. Find more insights on those college football games, and potential options to parlay, by scrolling down.

Bet on all MWC games with BetMGM!

Best Week 3 MWC Spread Bets

Pick: Fresno State -3 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils

Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 18.6 points

Fresno State by 18.6 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Nevada +28 vs. Kansas

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack

Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Favorite & Spread: Kansas by 16.5 points

Kansas by 16.5 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Oregon State -24.5 vs. San Diego State

Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Oregon State Beavers

San Diego State Aztecs at Oregon State Beavers Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 34.1 points

Oregon State by 34.1 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Make your MWC spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 3 MWC Total Bets

Over 48.5 - Wyoming vs. Texas

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Longhorns

Wyoming Cowboys at Texas Longhorns Projected Total: 60.3 points

60.3 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: LHN

Over 60.5 - Colorado State vs. Colorado

Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado State Rams at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Total: 71.3 points

71.3 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 58.5 - Kansas vs. Nevada

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack

Kansas Jayhawks at Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Total: 68.5 points

68.5 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 16

September 16 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Week 3 MWC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Air Force 2-0 (0-0 MWC) 27.5 / 5.0 363.5 / 118.0 Fresno State 2-0 (0-0 MWC) 36.5 / 33.0 425.5 / 364.5 Wyoming 2-0 (0-0 MWC) 33.0 / 25.0 345.5 / 387.5 San Diego State 2-1 (0-0 MWC) 22.0 / 25.3 319.0 / 424.3 UNLV 1-1 (0-0 MWC) 25.5 / 24.5 319.0 / 450.5 Utah State 1-1 (0-0 MWC) 46.0 / 26.0 460.0 / 354.0 New Mexico 1-1 (0-0 MWC) 33.0 / 31.0 404.5 / 345.5 San Jose State 1-2 (0-0 MWC) 34.7 / 33.7 382.3 / 381.0 Hawaii 1-2 (0-0 MWC) 27.7 / 30.7 373.3 / 314.0 Colorado State 0-1 (0-0 MWC) 24.0 / 50.0 357.0 / 556.0 Boise State 0-2 (0-0 MWC) 17.5 / 37.0 393.0 / 549.0 Nevada 0-2 (0-0 MWC) 10.0 / 49.5 313.0 / 565.5

Watch MWC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.