Pac-12 Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
With 11 games on the Pac-12 Week 3 college football schedule, there are plenty of options to consider on your betting tickets. Our model thinks Fresno State (-3) against Arizona State is the best bet against the spread, while the Colorado State vs. Colorado matchup is the best over/under to bet on. Get even more stats and insights on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 3 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Fresno State -3 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 18.6 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Oregon State -24.5 vs. San Diego State
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs at Oregon State Beavers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 34.1 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Arizona -17.5 vs. UTEP
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 21.6 points
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 3 Pac-12 Total Bets
Over 62.5 - Colorado State vs. Colorado
- Matchup: Colorado State Rams at Colorado Buffaloes
- Projected Total: 71.3 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 57.5 - UTEP vs. Arizona
- Matchup: UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats
- Projected Total: 50.0 points
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 50.5 - Fresno State vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Total: 58.0 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: September 16
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Week 3 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|USC
|3-0 (1-0 Pac-12)
|59.3 / 17.3
|580.7 / 368.3
|UCLA
|2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|31.0 / 11.5
|483.5 / 302.0
|Oregon State
|2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|48.5 / 12.0
|461.5 / 222.5
|Washington State
|2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|40.5 / 23.0
|444.0 / 362.5
|Washington
|2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|49.5 / 14.5
|565.5 / 360.0
|Utah
|2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|22.0 / 12.0
|323.5 / 342.5
|Colorado
|2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|40.5 / 28.0
|509.5 / 441.0
|Oregon
|2-0 (0-0 Pac-12)
|59.5 / 18.5
|600.5 / 328.0
|Cal
|1-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
|34.0 / 17.5
|471.0 / 227.5
|Stanford
|1-1 (0-1 Pac-12)
|23.5 / 40.0
|377.5 / 461.5
|Arizona
|1-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
|31.0 / 17.0
|454.5 / 285.5
|Arizona State
|1-1 (0-0 Pac-12)
|19.5 / 24.0
|324.0 / 265.0
