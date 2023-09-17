Broncos vs. Commanders Player Props & Odds – Week 2
The Denver Broncos are in action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET against the Washington Commanders at Empower Field at Mile High.
Trying to place player prop bets? Several of the key contributors for the Broncos and the Commanders will have player props on the table for this matchup.
Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
Brian Robinson Jr. Touchdown Odds
- Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +850
- Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +420
More Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|Samaje Perine
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|Adam Trautman
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Javonte Williams
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|11.5 (-113)
|Russell Wilson
|222.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|-
More Commanders Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Logan Thomas
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
|Curtis Samuel
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Terry McLaurin
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|7.5 (+102)
|Sam Howell
|201.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
|-
|Jahan Dotson
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
