The Denver Broncos (0-1) host the Washington Commanders (1-0) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Before the Broncos play the Commanders, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Broncos vs. Commanders Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Broncos 3.5 38.5 -185 +150

Broncos vs. Commanders Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

The Broncos and their opponents went over 38.5 combined points in six of 17 games last season.

Denver had an average point total of 41.4 in its matchups last season, 2.9 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Broncos were 6-9-0 against the spread last season.

The Broncos put together a 3-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 37.5% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Denver had a record of 2-2 (50%).

Washington Commanders

The Commanders combined with their opponent to score more than 38.5 points in six of 17 games last season.

Washington had a 41.8-point average over/under in its outings last year, 3.3 more points than the total for this game.

The Commanders had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Last season, the Commanders won four out of the eight games in which they were the underdog.

Washington entered five games last season as the underdog by +150 or more and were 3-2 in those contests.

Broncos vs. Commanders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Broncos 16.9 32 21.1 14 41.4 6 Commanders 18.9 24 20.2 7 41.8 6

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.4 41.3 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.2 23.1 23.3 ATS Record 6-9-0 3-5-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-11-0 3-5-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-5 3-2 0-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

Commanders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.8 42.4 41.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 23.2 22.8 ATS Record 8-8-1 4-4-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-7-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2-1 2-2 2-0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

