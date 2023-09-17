Rockies vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game that pits the San Francisco Giants (75-74) against the Colorado Rockies (56-92) at Coors Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-6 in favor of the Giants. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET on September 17.
The probable pitchers are Sean Manaea (5-6) for the Giants and Chris Flexen (1-7) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Giants 8, Rockies 7.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 12 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a spread.
- The Rockies have been underdogs in 132 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (38.6%) in those contests.
- Colorado has a win-loss record of 29-62 when favored by +140 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (657 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.64 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Chris Flexen vs Javier Assad
|September 13
|Cubs
|W 7-3
|Ty Blach vs Jameson Taillon
|September 15
|Giants
|W 3-2
|Chase Anderson vs Logan Webb
|September 16
|Giants
|W 9-5
|Brent Suter vs Keaton Winn
|September 16
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Scott Alexander
|September 17
|Giants
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
|September 18
|@ Padres
|-
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Jordan Wicks
