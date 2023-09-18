San Diego Padres (72-78) will match up with the Colorado Rockies (56-93) at PETCO Park on Monday, September 18 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Juan Soto will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Wacha - SD (11-4, 3.43 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (3-1, 4.64 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Padres Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're looking to wager on the Rockies and Padres matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+220) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $32.00 back in your pocket.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 59, or 54.1%, of the 109 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have a record of 3-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 133 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

