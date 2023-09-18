Juan Soto is just two RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his San Diego Padres (72-78) prep for the Colorado Rockies (56-93) on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (11-4, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Ty Blach (3-1, 4.64 ERA).

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach (3-1) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.64 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 32-year-old has a 4.64 ERA and 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .322 to opposing batters.

Blach is trying to record his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Blach is trying for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.8 frames per start.

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Ty Blach vs. Padres

He will face a Padres offense that ranks 14th in the league with 697 total runs scored while batting .241 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .413 slugging percentage (15th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 194 home runs (13th in the league).

Blach has a 6 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP against the Padres this season in three innings pitched, allowing a .300 batting average over one appearance.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Wacha

Wacha (11-4) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 3.43 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .228.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 10 of them.

Wacha has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Michael Wacha vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 667 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They are batting .249 for the campaign with 144 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Rockies have gone 6-for-23 with four doubles, a home run and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

