Monday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) squaring off against the Minnesota Twins (79-71) at 6:40 PM ET (on September 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Reds, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the mound, while Connor Phillips will answer the bell for the Reds.

Twins vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 60, or 60%, of the 100 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 31-25 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 705 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Reds Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 2-4.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its foes are 5-4-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.

The Reds have come away with 51 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win 21 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cincinnati scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (710 total, 4.7 per game).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 13 Rays L 5-4 Dallas Keuchel vs Taj Bradley September 14 @ White Sox W 10-2 Kenta Maeda vs José Ureña September 15 @ White Sox W 10-2 Bailey Ober vs Jesse Scholtens September 16 @ White Sox L 7-6 Pablo Lopez vs Touki Toussaint September 17 @ White Sox W 4-0 Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease September 18 @ Reds - Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips September 19 @ Reds - Kenta Maeda vs TBA September 20 @ Reds - Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene September 22 Angels - Pablo Lopez vs Tyler Anderson September 23 Angels - Sonny Gray vs Reid Detmers September 24 Angels - Joe Ryan vs Patrick Sandoval

Reds Schedule