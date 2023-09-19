The San Diego Padres (73-78) ride a five-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Colorado Rockies (56-94) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (14-9, 2.48 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Ryan Feltner (2-3, 5.86 ERA).

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (14-9, 2.48 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (2-3, 5.86 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ryan Feltner

Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 5.86 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, May 14, the right-hander threw 1 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.86, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.

Feltner has collected one quality start this season.

Feltner is looking to pick up his fifth start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Blake Snell

The Padres will hand the ball to Snell (14-9) for his 31st start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he allowed one hit in six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with an ERA of 2.48, a 2.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.222.

He's looking to extend his seven-game quality start streak.

Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the 22nd start in a row.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

The 30-year-old's 2.48 ERA ranks first, 1.222 WHIP ranks 27th, and 11.7 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Blake Snell vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with 676 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 145 home runs (28th in the league).

The left-hander has faced the Rockies two times this season, allowing them to go 9-for-43 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 11 1/3 innings.

