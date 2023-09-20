At +12500 as of September 20, the Denver Broncos aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Denver Betting Insights

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of six Broncos games last season hit the over.

Denver ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game away from home.

Denver won twice as the underdog (2-5) and went 3-5 as the favorite last season.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won just one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and accumulated 277 yards.

In the passing game, Jerry Jeudy scored six TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 972 yards (64.8 per game).

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine ran for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Alex Singleton delivered 152 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 16 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +10000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1300 4 October 1 @ Bears - +25000 5 October 8 Jets - +6600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +4000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +75000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +3000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2800 16 December 24 Patriots - +10000 17 December 31 Chargers - +3000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +10000

Odds are current as of September 20 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.