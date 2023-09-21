We have 2023 high school football competition in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

George Washington High School at Aurora Central High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on September 21

4:30 PM MT on September 21 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Trail High School at Castle View High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21

6:00 PM MT on September 21 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Vista PEAK Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 21

7:30 PM MT on September 21 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

The Pinnacle Charter High School at Platte Canyon High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 22

4:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Bailey, CO

Bailey, CO Conference: Frontier

Frontier How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Range High School at Boulder High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22

6:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Boulder, CO

Boulder, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northridge High School at Rangeview High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 22

6:30 PM MT on September 22 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson Valley High School at Riverdale Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Thornton, CO

Thornton, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Adams City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Rocky Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins, CO Conference: Front Range

Front Range How to Stream: Watch Here

Brighton High School at Broomfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Smoky Hill High School at Highlands Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Thornton High School at Gateway High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 23

2:00 PM MT on September 23 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Hinkley High School