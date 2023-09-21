We have 2023 high school football competition in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

    • Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    George Washington High School at Aurora Central High School

    • Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cherokee Trail High School at Castle View High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vista Ridge High School at Vista PEAK Prep

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    The Pinnacle Charter High School at Platte Canyon High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Bailey, CO
    • Conference: Frontier
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain Range High School at Boulder High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Boulder, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northridge High School at Rangeview High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Thompson Valley High School at Riverdale Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Thornton, CO
    • Conference: Longs Peak
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northfield High School at Adams City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Commerce City, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Horizon High School at Rocky Mountain High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Fort Collins, CO
    • Conference: Front Range
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brighton High School at Broomfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Broomfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smoky Hill High School at Highlands Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Thornton High School at Gateway High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 23
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty High School at Hinkley High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on September 23
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

