Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in El Paso County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in El Paso County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Palmer Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vista Ridge High School at Vista PEAK Prep
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Holly High School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Rampart High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect Ridge Academy at Manitou Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Manitou Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pine Creek High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ellicott High School at Estes Park High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Estes Park, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manzanola High School at Hanover High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Colorado Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ellicott High School at Trinidad High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Trinidad, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Hinkley High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
