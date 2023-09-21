Is there high school football on the agenda this week in El Paso County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Archuleta County
  • Gunnison County
  • Conejos County
  • Alamosa County
  • Rio Grande County

    • El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Palmer Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Vista Ridge High School at Vista PEAK Prep

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Holly High School at St. Mary's High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Colorado Springs, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Heritage High School at Rampart High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Colorado Springs, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prospect Ridge Academy at Manitou Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Manitou Springs, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pine Creek High School at Mullen High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Denver, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Ellicott High School at Estes Park High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on September 23
    • Location: Estes Park, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Manzanola High School at Hanover High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 23
    • Location: Colorado Springs, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ellicott High School at Trinidad High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 23
    • Location: Trinidad, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty High School at Hinkley High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM MT on September 23
    • Location: Aurora, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.