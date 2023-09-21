Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Jefferson County, Colorado this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Jefferson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Lakewood High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Centennial, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Forge Christian High School at Florence JR SR High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Florence, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arvada West High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Clear Creek High School at Sheridan High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
