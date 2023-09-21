Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Larimer County, Colorado this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Loveland High School at Greeley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Thompson Valley High School at Riverdale Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Thornton, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berthoud High School at Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Lamar, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arvada West High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre High School at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ellicott High School at Estes Park High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on September 23
- Location: Estes Park, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
