Wideout rankings are available below, to help you make the best decisions on your NFL fantasy lineup heading into Week 3.

Top fantasy WRs this season heading into Week 3

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Tyreek Hill Dolphins 59.5 29.8 12 Puka Nacua Rams 52 26 17.5 Justin Jefferson Vikings 48.9 24.5 12.5 Mike Evans Buccaneers 47.7 23.9 9 Keenan Allen Chargers 45.3 22.7 9.5 Nico Collins Texans 41.6 20.8 10 DeVonta Smith Eagles 40.8 20.4 7.5 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers 40.2 20.1 7 Stefon Diggs Bills 39.8 19.9 10 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts 37.3 18.7 11.5 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 37 18.5 8.5 Josh Reynolds Lions 35.6 17.8 6.5 Chris Olave Saints 33.8 16.9 10.5 Deebo Samuel 49ers 33.4 16.7 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions 33.3 16.7 8 Tutu Atwell Rams 33.1 16.6 8.5 Davante Adams Raiders 33 16.5 8.5 Jordan Addison Vikings 32.3 16.2 5.5 George Pickens Steelers 31.3 15.7 8.5 Kendrick Bourne Patriots 31.3 15.7 10 Garrett Wilson Jets 30.7 15.4 6.5 Rashid Shaheed Saints 29.3 14.7 5 Calvin Ridley Jaguars 29.3 14.7 9.5 Jakobi Meyers Raiders 29.1 29.1 10 Tyler Lockett Seahawks 28.9 14.5 7 Tee Higgins Bengals 28.9 14.5 10 Zay Flowers Ravens 28.5 14.3 7.5 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks 27.2 13.6 5.5 Nathaniel Dell Texans 26.6 13.3 7 Gabriel Davis Bills 26.4 13.2 5.5 Jayden Reed Packers 26.3 13.2 6.5 Marquise Brown Cardinals 26.1 13.1 7.5 Brandon Johnson Broncos 25.7 12.9 3 Mike Williams Chargers 25.1 12.6 9 Robert Woods Texans 25.1 12.6 9.5 Courtland Sutton Broncos 24.8 12.4 6 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins 24.2 12.1 5.5 Christian Kirk Jaguars 23.9 12 8.5 Adam Thielen Panthers 23.6 11.8 5.5 Romeo Doubs Packers 23.6 11.8 4 Michael Thomas Saints 23.6 11.8 8.5 Marvin Mims Broncos 23.2 11.6 2 Amari Cooper Browns 22.7 11.4 8.5 A.J. Brown Eagles 21.8 10.9 8 Terry McLaurin Commanders 21.5 10.8 5 DeAndre Hopkins Titans 21.5 10.8 9 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Titans 21.3 10.7 5 Chris Godwin Buccaneers 20.9 10.5 7 D.J. Moore Bears 20.9 10.5 4.5 Drake London Falcons 18.7 9.4 4 K.J. Osborn Vikings 18.5 9.3 6 River Cracraft Dolphins 18.4 9.2 3.5 Nelson Agholor Ravens 17.3 17.3 6 Curtis Samuel Commanders 17.2 8.6 4 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 17.2 8.6 8.5 Kalif Raymond Lions 16.7 8.4 2 Zay Jones Jaguars 16.5 8.3 6.5 Skyy Moore Chiefs 16.4 8.2 3.5 Elijah Moore Browns 16.3 8.2 8 Rashee Rice Chiefs 15.6 7.8 3.5

This Week's Games

