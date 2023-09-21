Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Weld County, Colorado this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Loveland High School at Greeley Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 21

6:30 PM MT on September 21 Location: Greeley, CO

Greeley, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Northridge High School at Rangeview High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 22

6:30 PM MT on September 22 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Family High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Weld Central High School at Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Gilcrest, CO

Gilcrest, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at University High School