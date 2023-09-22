A pair of MWC teams take the field when the Air Force Falcons (3-0) and the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) play on Friday, September 22, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. San Jose State matchup.

Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-3.5) 47.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-3.5) 46.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Air Force vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Air Force has won all one of its games against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

San Jose State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +400 Bet $100 to win $400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.