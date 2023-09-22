At +12500 as of September 22, the Denver Broncos aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Denver Betting Insights

Denver won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

Denver ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last year.

Last season the Broncos won only one game on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

As the underdog, Denver had only two wins (2-5) a year ago, but when favored finished 3-5.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), completing 60.5% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 catches for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Alex Singleton collected 152 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 16 games last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +10000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1300 4 October 1 @ Bears - +25000 5 October 8 Jets - +6600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +4000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +75000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +3000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2800 16 December 24 Patriots - +10000 17 December 31 Chargers - +3000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +10000

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:20 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.