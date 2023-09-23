As of September 23 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +12500.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Denver Betting Insights

Denver covered six times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, six Broncos games went over the point total.

From an offensive standpoint, Denver ranked 21st in the NFL with 325.1 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per contest).

Last season the Broncos won just once on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

As the underdog, Denver had just two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.

In the AFC West, the Broncos won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson had 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 15 games last year, completing 60.5% of his throws for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game).

In addition, Wilson ran for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Alex Singleton helped keep opposing offenses in check with 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended in 16 games.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +10000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1300 4 October 1 @ Bears - +25000 5 October 8 Jets - +6600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +4000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +75000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +3000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2800 16 December 24 Patriots - +10000 17 December 31 Chargers - +3000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +10000

