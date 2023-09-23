The Colorado State Rams (0-2) will look to upset the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Colorado State Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-3) 53.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-3.5) 53.5 -160 +132 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Colorado State has covered once in two games with a spread this year.

The Rams have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Middle Tennessee has won one game against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000 To Win the MWC +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

