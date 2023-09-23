Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Colorado State Rams (0-2) will look to upset the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Middle Tennessee vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-3)
|53.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-3.5)
|53.5
|-160
|+132
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Colorado State has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
- The Rams have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in two opportunities).
- Middle Tennessee has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 3 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the MWC
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
