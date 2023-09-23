Miami (FL) vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) face the Temple Owls (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Hurricanes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 23.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Temple matchup in this article.
Miami (FL) vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
Miami (FL) vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-23.5)
|50.5
|-2500
|+1100
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-23.5)
|50.5
|-2300
|+1060
Miami (FL) vs. Temple Betting Trends
- Miami (FL) has won all two of its games against the spread this season.
- Temple is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).
Miami (FL) & Temple 2023 Futures Odds
|Miami (FL)
|To Win the National Champ.
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
|To Win the ACC
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
