UFC Fight Night is a compelling option on Saturday's MMA slate.

Watch your favorite MMA fights on ESPN+, Fubo, and DAZN!

MMA Streaming Live Today

Watch 299: Eblen vs. Edwards

League: Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: Showtime

Showtime Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch UFC Fight Night

League: UFC

UFC Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with MMA action all year long on Fubo, ESPN+, DAZN!