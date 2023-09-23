The Northern Colorado Bears are expected to win their matchup against the Idaho State Bengals at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Northern Colorado vs. Idaho State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Colorado (-1.4) 51.8 Northern Colorado 27, Idaho State 25

Week 4 Big Sky Predictions

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record last season.

The Bears and their opponent combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times last year.

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals put together a 3-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Bengals games went over the point total three out of 11 times last season.

Bears vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho State 24.3 51.7 17.0 41.0 28.0 57.0 Northern Colorado 13.0 45.7 7.0 42.0 16.0 47.5

