The Denver Broncos (0-2) will look to upset the Miami Dolphins (2-0) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 47.5 points.

Prior to live betting this week's game that has the Dolphins taking on the Broncos, check out the article below. We have compiled all of the relevant statistics and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Broncos vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Broncos led after the first quarter in six games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in three games last season.

In the first quarter last season, the Broncos averaged 3.2 points on offense (22nd-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.5 points on defense (20th-ranked).

Last season, the Dolphins were leading after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in six games .

Miami averaged 5.1 points scored in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it gave up an average of 4.4 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Broncos outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they tied in the second quarter in seven games.

Offensively, the Broncos averaged 6.5 points in the second quarter (21st-ranked) last year. They allowed 6.6 points on average in the second quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Dolphins won the second quarter in five games, were outscored in the second quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in four games.

In the second quarter last year, Miami averaged 7.6 points on offense (10th-ranked) and gave up an average of 9.5 points on defense (30th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Broncos won the third quarter five times, were outscored eight times, and tied four times.

The Broncos' offense averaged 2.4 points in the third quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they surrendered 2.8 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 17 games last year, the Dolphins won the third quarter nine times, lost five times, and tied three times.

On offense, the Dolphins put up an average of 5.5 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) last season. On defense, they surrendered 3.1 points on average in the third quarter (third-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Broncos outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, were outscored seven times, and tied three times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Broncos averaged 5.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.4 points on defense.

Last year, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

In the fourth quarter last year, Miami scored an average of 5.2 points on offense and surrendered an average of 6.4 points on defense.

Broncos vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Broncos were winning seven times (0-7 in those games), were behind eight times (3-5), and were knotted up two times (2-0).

In the first half last year, the Broncos averaged 9.7 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 11.2 points on defense.

The Dolphins led five times, were behind nine times, and were knotted up three times at the completion of the first half last season.

Miami's offense averaged 12.7 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it surrendered 13.9 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

The Broncos outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games last year, were outscored in the second half in eight games, and were knotted up in the second half in one game.

In the second half last season, the Broncos averaged 8.2 points scored on offense and gave up an average of 8.2 points on defense.

Last season, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied the second half in one game.

Miami scored an average of 10.7 points and allowed an average of 9.5 points on defense in the second half last year.

