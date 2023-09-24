Broncos vs. Dolphins Player Props & Odds – Week 3
One of the best pass-catchers in football last season will be featured when Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 24, 2023.
See player props for the Dolphins' and Broncos' top contributors in this matchup.
Sign up to bet on the Dolphins-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
Raheem Mostert Touchdown Odds
- Mostert Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Mostert Odds to Score Anytime TD: +180
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
More Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Samaje Perine
|-
|18.5 (-106)
|18.5 (-113)
|Russell Wilson
|227.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Adam Trautman
|-
|-
|20.5 (-113)
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|Javonte Williams
|-
|51.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Brandon Johnson
|-
|-
|19.5 (-113)
More Dolphins Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyreek Hill
|-
|-
|90.5 (-113)
|Raheem Mostert
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Durham Smythe
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Tua Tagovailoa
|262.5 (-113)
|-
|-
Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.