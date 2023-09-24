Check out best bets for when the Miami Dolphins (2-0) and the Denver Broncos (0-2) square off at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

When is Dolphins vs. Broncos?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami 30 - Denver 23

Miami 30 - Denver 23 Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Dolphins' implied win probability is 71.4%.

The Dolphins finished 7-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 70% of those games).

Miami played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

The Broncos were underdogs nine times last season and won twice.

Last season, Denver was at least a +205 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Miami (-6)



Miami (-6) The Dolphins were 8-8-1 against the spread last year.

Miami won once ATS (1-1) when favored by 6 points or more last season.

The Broncos' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.

As 6-point underdogs or more, Denver went 3-0 against the spread last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) The two teams averaged a combined 7.2 fewer points per game (40.3) a season ago than this game's total of 47.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 2.9 less points per game (44.6) last season than this game's over/under of 47.5 points.

The Dolphins and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Last year, six Broncos games hit the over.

