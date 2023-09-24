Raiders vs. Steelers Injury Report — Week 3
Entering their Sunday, September 24 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Allegiant Stadium, which starts at 8:20 PM , the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) will be monitoring seven players on the injury report.
The Raiders enter this matchup after a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in their last game.
The Steelers' last game was a 26-22 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marcus Epps
|S
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Divine Deablo
|LB
|Ribs
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bilal Nichols
|DT
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyree Wilson
|DE
|Illness
|Questionable
|Christopher Smith
|S
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Gunner Olszewski
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Minkah Fitzpatrick
|S
|Chest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|Nir - rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Damontae Kazee
|S
|Calf
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Markus Golden
|LB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Raiders vs. Steelers Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Raiders Season Insights (2022)
- Despite sporting a bottom-five defense that ranked fifth-worst in the NFL (365.6 yards allowed per game) last season, the Raiders played better on offense, ranking 12th in the NFL by averaging 352.5 yards per game.
- Las Vegas put up 23.2 points per game on offense last season (12th in NFL), and it allowed 24.6 points per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- With 242.9 passing yards allowed per game on defense last season, which ranked fourth-worst in the NFL, the Raiders had to lean on their 11th-ranked passing offense (231.4 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.
- Las Vegas averaged 121.1 rushing yards per game on offense (17th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked 19th on the other side of the ball with 122.8 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Raiders forced 13 total turnovers (32nd in NFL) last season and turned it over 21 times (eighth in NFL) resulting in a turnover margin of -8, the third-worst in the NFL.
Steelers Season Insights (2022)
- The Steelers averaged 322.6 yards per game offensively last year (23rd in NFL), and they gave up 330.4 yards per game (13th) on defense.
- Pittsburgh put up 18.1 points per game on offense last season (26th in NFL), and it surrendered 20.4 points per game (10th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Steelers compiled 200.6 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 24th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 19th, giving up 222.3 passing yards per contest.
- Pittsburgh ranked 16th in run offense (121.9 rushing yards per game) and ninth in run defense (108.1 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.
- With 23 forced turnovers (14th in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (fifth in NFL) last season, the Steelers' +4 turnover margin ranked ninth in the league.
Raiders vs. Steelers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Raiders (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Raiders (-150), Steelers (+125)
- Total: 43 points
