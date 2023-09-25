The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) face the Los Angeles Rams (1-1) on Monday, September 25, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.

Wanting to make some live bets on this week's matchup between the Bengals and Rams? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make informed in-game bets.

Bengals vs. Rams Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Bengals had the lead nine times, trailed three times, and were knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter last year.

On offense, Cincinnati averaged 6.3 points in the first quarter (best in NFL) last year. On the defensive side, it surrendered 2.8 points on average in the first quarter (second-ranked).

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Rams led eight times, trailed eight times, and were knotted up one time.

In the first quarter last year, the Rams averaged 4.8 points on offense (12th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 3.8 points on defense (12th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Bengals outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up two times in 16 games last season.

Cincinnati averaged 8.3 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 8.4 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

In 17 games last season, the Rams outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Rams averaged 6.8 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 6.1 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals won the third quarter in eight games last season, lost the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

On offense, the Bengals averaged 5.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) last season. On defense, they surrendered 4.1 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Rams outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Rams averaged 3.1 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Bengals won the fourth quarter in 11 games, were outscored in that quarter in three games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Bengals scored an average of 6.3 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.2 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Rams won the fourth quarter six times, were outscored nine times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Rams averaged 4.8 points scored on offense (30th-ranked) and gave up an average of 6.5 points on defense (22nd-ranked).

Bengals vs. Rams Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Bengals led after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), were behind after the first half in five games (3-2), and were tied after the first half in two games (1-1).

Cincinnati averaged 14.6 points in the first half (fourth-ranked) last season. On defense, it surrendered 11.3 points on average in the first half (16th-ranked).

The Rams were winning after the first half in nine games last season, were losing after the first half in seven games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

In the first half last season, the Rams averaged 11.6 points on offense (13th-ranked) and allowed an average of 9.9 points on defense (eighth-ranked).

2nd Half

Last season, the Bengals outscored their opponent in the second half in 10 games, and they lost the second half in six games.

In the second half last year, Cincinnati averaged 11.9 points on offense. It gave up an average of 8.3 points on defense in the second half.

Looking at scoring in the second half last season, the Rams outscored their opponent in the second half in six games and were outscored in the second half in 11 games.

The Rams averaged 7.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 11.2 points on defense in the second half last season.

